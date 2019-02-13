New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior offensive guard prospect Jake Renfro (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) was able to add a new offer from in-state Northern Illinois University. Renfro, who also added a roster spot offer from Princeton on Tuesday fills us in on his latest recruiting news here.

"I added an offer from NIU and I was really surprised with the offer," Renfro said. "I hadn't heard from anyone at NIU until they decided to offer me. They just hired a new staff so it's totally understandable and I was able to talk with new head coach (Thomas Hammock) and several of the coaches when they offered me."

Renfro filled us in on his impressions of his latest offer from NIU.

"I played at Huskies Stadium back in Week 1 against Lockport and NIU has really nice facilities and it was a great game environment. NIU is also close to home and that's a positive. I'm going to make a visit sometime soon to NIU and get to see more of the school and the campus when I visit along with getting to know the new coaches better."

Renfro also made a recent visit to Toledo.

"I went to Toledo a few weeks ago for a visit and I had a really good visit and experience. Toledo has nice facilities and they also have a great campus. I really like the coaches at Toledo and I was impressed at how well the coaches and the player get along at Toledo. I was really impressed at how well the players interacted with the coaches. I was impressedwith Toledo and I had a great experience and visit."

Renfro also has a few more upcoming college visits planned.

"I'm heading to Iowa on Saturday and then Miami of Ohio on Sunday. I'm sure I'll set up a few more visits soon. I want to get see both Northwestern and also Minnesota in person this spring."

Jake Renfro has scholarship offers from NIU, Western Michigan, Toledo, Kent State, Temple, Illinois State, Princeton and Yale.