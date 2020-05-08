Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior quarterback recruit Tommy Rittenhouse (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) has been able to add two new FCS level offers from Missouri Valley Conference members Northern Iowa and Western Illinois. Rittenhouse checks in and breaks down his latest offers and more here.

"My latest offers come from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois," Rittenhouse said. "I've also been staying in touch and hearing from some new schools and it's been pretty exciting."

Rittenhouse discusses his initial impressions from adding his latest offers from Northern Iowa and Western Illinois.

"I have been in touch with the coaches from Northern Iowa for a month or so now. I was able to talk with Northern Iowa quarterback coach Shawn Watson and he extended me the scholarship offer. I know Northern Iowa plays in a dome which is cool. I know that rhe football program has had a lot of success and they play in the Missouri Valley which is a great FCS conference."

"I have been talking with Western Illinois quarterback coach Dave Rocco yesterday (Thursday) and he said he's been in touch with my head coach (Bob McMillen) about me for a while now. I haven't been able to make a visit to WIU yet. I know they are located in Macomband they also play in the Missouri Valley conference."

Rittenhouse has also been in touch with some additional schools this spring.

"Lately the coaches from Grand Valley State (D2) have been interested along with the coaches from Drake and Eastern Illinois. I'm also in touch with the schools who have already offered me."

So what's next for Rittenhouse in his recruiting process?

"I really want to get out and make a few college visits once we are allowed to make visits."

Tommy Rittenhouse has scholarship offers from Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Missouri State and Minnesota Duluth (D2).

