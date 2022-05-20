New offers for OL Janowski

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior OL recruit Josh Janowski (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) has added a handful of recent scholarship offers from three Mid American Conference schools (BGSU/Toledo and Ball State). Janowski checks in and breaks down his recent recruiting stock surge along with filling us in on his upcoming summer plans in this recruiting update.

"My recruiting has been going really well this spring and I'm just very thankful overall," Janowski said. "I have offers now from Bowling Green, Toledo and Ball State and several other schools have started to show more interest this spring."

Janowski filled us in on his initial impressions from adding his latest scholarship offers.

"Ball State was in school and watched my workout last Friday and they offered me a scholarship after the visit. Ball State has been following me for some time but the offer was still a surprise. Toledo and Bowling Green also made earlier in school visits and all three schools want me to come out and visit them this summer. I'm also getting more recruiting attention from the coaches at Western Michigan, Central Michigan plus Miami of Ohio and they all are recruiting me as an interior offensive linemen."

Does Janowski have any upcoming college camp plans?

"I'm set to camp at Iowa on June 21st. I'm also set to camp this summer at Western Michigan., Central Michigan and also Miami of Ohio. Iowa has been in school three different times and our school has a strong connection to the Iowa football program. Several kids who played for Lincoln Way East also have played for Iowa, and our coaches have also gone out to Iowa for different events and clinics. I'm excited to see Iowa in person this summer and show them what I can do."

Look for Janowski to also focus heavily on his team camp responsibilities this summer.

"We start our team camp on June 6th and we got for a few weeks, then we get a break around the end of June and report back after the 4th of July weekend. We will lift and work out in that down time and just stay ready for the season. We bring back a lot of starter from last season and we will have a very strong team this season. Everyone has been working hard and we are excited to get the season going."

So what part of his game has Janowski been focused on improving for this coming football season?

"I definitely was able to add more good weight and strength. I played last season around 240 pounds and I'm now at 270 pounds. I basically have been living in the weight room a lot with just increasing the amount of good food I'm eating at each meal. I also played basketball this winter and that really helped me improve my overall feet, mobility and quickness. I'm just feeling really good this summer and I'm excited to show all the hard work I put in this off-season."

Josh Janowski has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Toledo and Ball State.