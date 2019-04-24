Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick junior defensive end recruit Kwame Achampong (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) has been able to add a handful of recent scholarship offer this spring. Achampong recaps his latest offers and along with recapping his recent visit to Eastern Illinois University in this recruiting news update.

"I've been able to add three new scholarship offers since we talked last," Achampong said. "I have offers now from Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood (D2) and also Georgetown."

Achampong, who played on both sides of the line last season for St. Patrick recapped his latest visit and offer from in-state EIU.

"I made a visit to EIU a few weeks ago and I enjoyed it a lot. They offered me a scholarship while I was on the visit. EIU just has a very strong family feel and vibe that's just very real. My Dad also noticed the same thing and my Dad always has a great feel for people. EIU also has a great group of coaches and players and they really play for each other. I had a chance to see some of the facilities and a little bit of the campus and everything was good. I'll definitely get back down to EIU for another visit and learn more about them."

So what position did EIU offer Achampong a scholarship to play in college?

"The EIU coaches said positionally that it was undecided for now. They want to see just how much more I grow and add weight over the next year or so before they determine a position for me. Most colleges are also looking at me the same way so it's not a big surprise to me. Most coaches feel I can play on either side of the football and I'm open to anything they feel best helps the team."

Achampong is also getting ready for a busy summer.

"I've been getting invited to a lot of camps this spring and I'm planning to get out to some camps this summer along with focusing on my team's camp. I'm set to attend the Northwestern showcase along with the Lindenwood mega camp. I'm sure I'll also get out to one of the North Central College camps."

So which schools have recently reached out to Achampong?

"Besides the schools who have offered me already, I've also been in touch with several Ivy League schools plus both North Dakota and South Dakota."