New offers in for DB Kemp

Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 2023 defensive back recruit John Kemp (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) has been able to add several recent scholarship offers this spring, including adding offers from both Lehigh and St. Thomas on Thursday. Kemp checks in and breaks down his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We finish up the school year next week and I'm getting ready for final exams next week," Kemp said. "I was also able to add new offers today from both Lehigh and St. Thomas and my recruiting has been going pretty well this spring."

Kemp recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have 7 scholarship offers right now. I've been seeing a lot of the MAC (Mid American Conference) coaches in school this spring along with Air Force, Navy plus several Ivy League schools. Princeton has been in school and I also added an offer from Yale, which is my Dad's school. Illinois was also in contact with me a while back."

Does Kemp have any upcoming summer college camp plans or visits?

"I'm set to camp this summer at Lindenwood and the UIndy mega camps. I'm also planning to camp at Vanderbilt for a one day camp and I might add one or two more individual camps. I'm looking at maybe making some college visits in July. I'm looking at getting out to visit Yale this summer and maybe a few of the Patriot League school, but I don;'t have anything set up just yet."

Kemp will also juggle both his team camp responsibilities this summer along with wrapping up his 7on7 season.

"I have a few more tournaments left with Boom 7on7 and we are playing in a tournament in Las Vegas later this summer. I'm also excited about our team camp this summer. We graduated a lot of starters from last season, but people will be surprised when they see us this fall. We have a lot of kids who were non starters last year who will step up and replace the graduated players really well. We are going to have a ton of speed this season and we could end up being a better team than last season."

One important aspect in his overall recruiting process will be academics.

"Finding a school that offers both strong academics and a high level of football will be very important in my recruiting process. I don't have a specific major in mind just yet but I'm looking at something in the science field."

