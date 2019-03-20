Oswego (Ill.) junior defensive tackle recruit Jack Hugunin (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) has added two new offers recently when both the University of Buffalo and Eastern Michigan University extended Hugunin an offer. Hugunin checks in and recaps his latest offers and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been able to add two new scholarship offers," Hugunin said. "Late last week I picked up an offer from Buffalo and this week I added an offer from Eastern Michigan while I was on a junior day visit."

Hugunin gave us his impressions of his latest offer from Buffalo and Eastern Michigan.

"Buffalo offered me last week and I honestly had no idea that they were looking at me or had plans to offer me. I discovered that the Buffalo coaches have a lot of Chicagoland area recruiting connections and a few of those coaches have been keeping track of me for awhile now and saw me at camps last summer. I still need to learn more about Buffalo so I'll do some research on them. I'm also hoping to go visit Buffalo sometime later this spring or summer."

Hugunin also filled us in on his offer and weekend junior day visit to Eastern Michigan.

"I went to Eastern Michigan on Saturday for a junior day and that's when the EMU coaches offered me. It was my first visit to EMU and I really liked the program's whole philosophy and they are just a hard nosed blue collar program and believes in hard work. Getting an offer from EMU was great and I really had a good visit on Saturday. I'm going to go back to EMU for another visit on March 25th so I can see a spring practice."

Hugunin is also starting to draw new recruiting looks.

"Kansas State has started to show me some attention and Coach (Joe) Klanderman has started to follow me. SIU is also now following me and I also have been in contact with Toledo and I've been talking with it's defensive line coach."

So what's next for Hugunin?

"We start spring break next week. I'm planning to go visit NIU next Monday and I might try to go see a few other schools."

