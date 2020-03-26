Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior safety recruit Matt Kordas (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has continued to add scholarship offers this spring despite being in an NCAA mandated dead period. Kordas recaps his latest offers and much more in this recruiting update.

"I have been able to add three new offers and it's exciting," Kordas said. "I added an offer from Indiana State and also offers from Southern Illinois and North Dakota."

Kordas discussed his impressions and thoughts from his recent rush of scholarship offers.

"Indiana State offered me earlier in the week and they had been in contact and showing some interest going back a bit. The coaches from North Dakota made an in school visit back in January. They said that they really liked me at the time but wanted me to make an on campus visit before they would offer me but I guess because of the (Coronavirus) virus they changed their mind and decided to offer me. SIU also has been in school and I've been in touch with them for a decent amount of time and decided to offer me. It just feels like a lot of school who would wait a bit to offer are all of a sudden deciding to pull the trigger and offer scholarships."

Kordas also filled us in on his life these days under the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I honestly haven't left my house now for three days. I have a workout set up inside my house so I've been lifting and working out here along with running hills. I also have schoolwork to do with online classes and that's been going well. It's the first time I've been using the online school system and so far so good, but I definitely miss being in school and seeing everyone."

Kordas was also hoping to make some upcoming spring college visits but all of those have been cancelled.

"I was al set to make visits to Kansas State, Bowling Green and also Iowa. All of those visits have been cancelled now and I'm hoping we get a chance to get back out and make college visits later this spring."

