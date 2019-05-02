Barrington (IL) junior defensive end recruit Lukas Van Ness (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock get a nice boost this week. Van Ness was able to add recent offers from Air Force, Western Illinois and Central Michigan while also drawing more college coaches in school. More details on Lukas Van Ness recruiting process here.

"It's been a really big day for me today (Wednesday)," Van Ness said. "I added offers from Air Force and Central Michigan and Western Illinois also offered me earlier this week as well. We are also seeing more and more college coaches in school this week. It's been pretty exciting."

Van Ness filled us in on adding his latest offers from Wednesday.

"Both Air Force and Central Michigan both were in school at the same time so the offers pretty much came back to back. Air Force is located in Colorado and I've traveled to Colorado many times on vacation. I love to snowboard. The offer from Air Force was a nice surprise. They are recruiting me as a defensive end and I know they also offer a great career opportunity along with a very strong Business program. I still need to look more into Central Michigan but I'm also excited for that offer. My girlfriend was at Central Michigan not too long ago for a Lacrosse tournament and she said it's a great looking school."

Van Ness and his Broncos teammates have seen more and more college coaches in school this week.

"Besides the schools who just offered me the coaches from Duke and NIU made in school visits. We also have seen the coaches from Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio along with North Dakota, SIU, Kansas State and Bowling Green. Coach (Jim) Bridge from Duke told my coaches that he really liked my size and he didn't think i was as big as I am and I've been getting that from more than a few coaches this spring."

Lukas Van Ness has scholarship offers from Air Force, Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois.