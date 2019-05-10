Barrington (IL) junior defensive end recruit Lukas Van Ness (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock beginning to take off over the past few weeks. Van ness has added a handful of FBS scholarship offers and recaps his latest offers and recruiting news here.

"It's been a really good week for me," Van Ness said. "I've been able to add some new offers along with seeing more college coaches in school to this week. Things have definitely picked up for me and my recruiting and it's been a lot of fun."

Van Ness filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from Central Michigan, Air Force, Cornell, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois, Columbia and also Tennessee Martin. This week we've seen the coaches from Navy and Bowling Green have been in school and the coaches from both schools seem to be pretty interested in me. We also saw the coaches from Minnesota, Ohio State, Cincinnati and also Iowa State. On Friday we are expecting the coaches from Eastern Michigan, Brown, Dartmouth and Princeton to all be in school."

Van Ness overall size and length has no question caught the attention of the college coaches this spring.

"A lot of the coaches seem surprised in a good way when they see me in person. I guess the coaches didn't expect me to be as tall as I am so the eyeball test has been good for me this spring."

Has Van Ness begun to sort out his upcoming college camp plans?

"I have a few camp dates already set. I'm planning to go to the second day of the North Central College camp. I'm also planning to camp at the Northwestern Showcase camp along with the Lindenwood mega camp. I'm also planning to go to Iowa for a one day camp as well.

