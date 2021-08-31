New Purdue offer a significant one for legacy offensive lineman
Purdue's evidently not done recruiting the offensive line for its 2022 recruiting class, and that ongoing pursuit has brought it to the doorstep of a familiar name.
Chicagoland's Jimmy Liston — whose father, Brian, played at Purdue predominately in the early '80s and whose two sisters previously attended the university — was offered a scholarship by Jeff Brohm and his staff on Monday, the conclusion of an evaluation process complicated by the pandemic.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news