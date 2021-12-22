Newton recaps his recruiting and off season plans

Chicago (Ill.) Payton Prep junior wide receiver prospect Charlie Newton (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) had a very solid fall football season for the Grizzles. Newton checks in and recaps his season along with is latest recruiting news in this latest update.

"Once the football season ended I took a few weeks off to just rest and recover," Newton said. "It was a long season with no real breaks but now I'm fully back to training this winter."

Newton recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I was able to make game day visits in the fall to Dartmouth, Harvard, Northwestern and also Iowa. I also visited Holy Cross over the summer and they have been staying in touch with me. Columbia is another school that's been starting to show more attention. I'm definitely hearing from a lot of the Northeastern school and also several high academic schools."

Newton admits that academics will play an important role in is recruiting process.

"I'm definitely looking for a great mix both on the field and in the classroom. I've always taken my grades pretty seriously and my parents and I have talked about finding that best overall mix."

Newton was also asked to look back at his junior year season and to grade his performance.

"Overall I thought I played pretty well. I always wish I can get some play back but overall I was happy with my play. I felt good about how I played with more attitude and that I also played a lot more physical football. I'm definitely working on my overall speed and athleticism. I also just want to learn more about my positions and I play both ways last season along with returning kicks and punts. I'm really challenging myself this off season."