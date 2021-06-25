NIU adds a legacy commit in WR Pardridge

Aurora (Ill.) Marmion Academy senior wide receiver recruit Dane Pardridge (6-foot-0, 170 pounds) didn't wait very long once Northern Illinois University head coach Thomas Hammock extended him a scholarship offer after a recent NIU camp performance. Pardridge, who is the son of former NIU wide receiver Curt Pardridge (1982-1985) discusses his verbal commitment here.

"It really didn't take very long for me to commit to NIU once Coach Hammock offered me," Pardridge said. "Coach Hammock had my Dad and I up to his office after the camp and that's when he offered me. We took a few days to think everything over and to also include my Mom with the decision, but in the end NIU is just too good of an opportunity to pass up."

Pardridge, who lives in DeKalb has been around the NIU football program nearly his entire life.

"My Dad (Curtis) played for NIU and we've been season ticket holder for NIU football since the 1990's. I love love everything about NIU and the football program. Coach Hammock and the3 rest of the NIU coaches have always been great to me and my family. I love the football program and it's in my home town. NIU also offers a strong education and NIU was the offer I was hoping to add this summer. I thought I had a good camp at NIU and I ran and tested pretty well. The NIU coaches said I also performed well at the camp, plus they also saw me at the North Central College camp in person."

Pardridge is also already very familiar with some of the current players at NIU along with several Class of 2022 commits.

"I already know some of the players and Cole Tucker lives pretty close to my house in DeKalb. I also know quite a few of the kids who are already committed to NIU. I was able to go check out a recent NIU practice and I was able to meet even more of the players. I feel really comfortable with the team and it's just a great fit for me at NIU."

Pardridge is now the 11th known verbal commitment to the NIU Class of 2022 and is also the fifth known in state pledge. Pardridge joins Minooka WR Malik Armstrong, Downers Grove South ATH Eli Reed, Metea Valley WR Jalen Johnson and Shepard DE Roy Williams as in-state commitments.

