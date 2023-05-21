Rochester (Ill.) junior defensive end recruit Lance Ingold (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) is the fifth known in state commitment for the Northern Illinois University Huskies and head coach Thomas Hammock. Ingold, who made a visit to NIU today was able to add an offer from the Huskies then gave the NIU staff his verbal commitment before leaving campus tonight. Ingold discusses his NIU commitment here.

"Today was actually my first recruiting visit to NIU but I have been in contact with the coaches at NIU for some time now," Ingold said. "I've really gotten to know Coach (Travis) Moore the defensive line coach and he said that NIU was going to offer me a scholarship today on the visit and they did."

Ingold, who had been drawing increasingly more and more recruiting interest this spring came away impressed with NIU today and decided to pledge to the Huskies.

"I was able to see a lot of everything at NIU and I was just impressed with everything. NIU has a great coaching staff and NIU is just a hard working school and football program. I really just liked everything the football program is all about and what they have to offer. NIU offers everything I was looking for in a school and it just feels like the right place for me. NIU has a great staff I can bond with, a staff that can make me better and push me to be better. NIU also offers a great education and it's also pretty close to home. My parents really loved it at NIU and they are totally on board with my decision."

Ingold pointed towards being able to come in and compete early for playing time as another key factor in his decision.

"NIU said they want me to come in and push hard for my spot. The coaches said I would get the opportunity to earn and compete for early playing time which is really important to me. NIU is recruiting me as a rush end so I'm excited to get after it and also grow into the position. NIU also plays a great schedule along with being a contender in the MAC every season andI'm excited to be a part of the program at NIU."

Ingold, who plays both tight end and defensive end for state power Rochester and head coach Derek Leonard is looking forward to focusing on his season and his senior year of high school.

"I'm really happy and excited about my decision. I just didn't want to drag out my recruiting and now I can just focus on my team and helping us win a state championship. I've been able to add 30 pounds since last season and I'm planning to keep adding more good weight and strength this summer."

Lance Ingold is the fifth known in-state verbal commitment to the NIU Huskies, joining Tinley Park DT Carlos Hazelwood, East St. Louis DB Taylor Powell, Rich Township DT SirMaine Campbell and Carmel DB Devion Reynolds.

