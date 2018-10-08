Lincolnshire (Ill.) Stevenson three star ranked senior inside linebacker recruit Maema Njongmeta (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) was able to make a Saturday visit to Wisconsin. Njongmeta checks in and recaps his impressions from his Saturday game day visit to the University of Wisconsin and much more in this recruiting update.

"The coaches at Wisconsin have remained in touch with me and invited me to come to a game so I went on Saturday," Njongmeta said. The visit overall went great and the whole game day experience and fan support was insane at Wisconsin."

Njongmeta gave us more details on his game day visit to Wisconsin.

"The Wisconsin game on Saturday was my second ever college game in person and it was just an amazing experience. The Wisconsin coaches have remained in contact and showing some interest so I was invited to see a game. I had a chance to see some of the facilities and the campus on Saturday along with getting on the sidelines for the pregame warmup. The overall fan support and game day experience was just crazy. They really support the Badgers and overall it was a nice experience. The Wisconsin coaches said they will remain in touch with me this season."

Njongmeta also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have remained in contact with all of the schools who have offered me plus Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Kansas. I also added recent offers from Tulane and also Rice. I'm still not in any hurry to make a college decision for now. I've talked it over with my family and my coaches and I'm just going to stay focused on my season and my senior year. I'm still very open and I'm in no rush to decide."

Njongmeta and the Patriots (6-1) are having a strong season and how has Njongmeta's game changed this season?

"Everything about my game has changed. My overall technique is better and I feel I'm just a better athlete this year. I also grew into my body and I just feel like I'm so much more advanced as a player this season."

Maema Njongmeta has multiple scholarship offers.

