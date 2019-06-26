Lincolnshire (Ill) Stevenson senior offensive linemen recruit Ean Norenberg (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) took part in Tuesday's Illinois State linemen camp and Norenberg came away with his an offer from the in-state Redbirds. Norenberg checks in and recaps his latest camps, offers and more in this recruiting update.

"Adding an offer from Illinois State is great," Norenberg said. "I'm glad that I am truly improving over the years and I only hope that it continues to show in future offers and most importantly on the field."

Norenberg recapped his recent summer college camp travels and his latest recruiting news.

"I've ben to two camps so far besides the Illinois State camp. I've been to the Northwestern Showcase camp along with the Wisconsin camp. Given that both were different experiences (showcase versus camp) they both went really well. I'm also excited for this coming week to be heading out to New England for multiple camps. I'll be heading to the Yale Camp, a Dartmouth campus, the MIT camp and also a Harvard camp."

Norenberg has also been able to add several offers and roster spot opportunities.

"Besides Illinois State I also have offers from Lindenwood (D2) along with Butler (FCS), John Hopkins, University of Chicago, Carleton College and Rose Hulman."

Norenberg is also excited about his team this summer and getting ready for his upcoming senior season.

"The team has a lot fo talent and experience mixed with a culture of hard work that has truly taken over the football program. In my opinion, with players like these, with such desire we can only succeed."

