Within a month of taking the job as tight ends coach at Northwestern, Paul Creighton was after Princeton (Ill.) Noah LaPorte.

The Wildcats were the first Power Four team to offer LaPorte, and the first to host him on an official visit.

Now they've earned his commitment as Creighton and the Wildcats beat out Kansas, Michigan State and a host of other late suitors.

"Coach Creighton, he said he hasn't been able to sleep knowing that I wasn't committed yet," LaPorte said. "He said that night [after my decision], he slept like a baby."

Read more about LaPorte and his journey to a decision in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!



