Northwestern felt like home to new OL commit Anthony Birsa
Northwestern's Class of 2023 just got another big addition with the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Anthony Birsa from Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy.
Birsa, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound guard, raved about Northwestern's coaching, campus and facilities. But his decision came down to what has become a familiar refrain from Northwestern commits: it felt like home, it felt like family.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news