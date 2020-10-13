EdgyTim - Northwestern freshmen to watch in 2020

Predicting which freshmen will make an impact for Northwestern has always been a crapshoot.

In the past, head coach Pat Fitzgerald wanted to redshirt as many freshmen as he could, figuring that they'll be better as 23-year-old, fifth-year seniors than they would be as 18-year-old true freshmen. So only a handful of freshmen, who were ready to contribute in Week 1, saw the field.

Then, in 2018, the redshirt rules changed. Freshmen could retain their redshirts if they played in no more than four games. So Fitzgerald used a lot of players for four games or less to enable them to get their feet wet in college football while still preserving that all-important fifth year.

This season, all bets are off. In this bizarre, COVID-dominated landscape, everyone can retain this year of eligibility -- from true freshmen to fifth-year seniors -- regardless of how many games they play. That makes the predicting business even more confusing.

Fitzgerald said last week that Northwestern is "going to play everybody." We doubt he meant that literally, but the point is that the floodgates have opened and that we may see more first-year players than ever see playing time in 2020.

However, we have to temper the liberal rules with the fact that this is a veteran, experienced Northwestern team we're talking about, with some 17 returning starters. It won't be easy for any true or redshirt freshman to crack the lineup.

So we're focusing on freshmen who have a chance to make an impact this season. Defining a player's impact varies, but in our minds it's seeing significant playing time, making plays and/or appearing on the two-deep.

This year, in light of the new redshirt rules, we're going to identify six rookies, instead of the customary five, and they can be either true or redshirt freshman.

Here they are, in alphabetical order:



