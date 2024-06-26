Northwestern entered the arms race for local 2026 prospect Gene Riordan, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive tackle from Hinsdale (Ill.) Central, with an offer on his June 21 visit.

Riordan's massive frame and early success as a sophomore in the tough West Suburban - Silver Conference have sparked a national recruitment already. The Wildcats are Riordan's 10th offer, and they will battle Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois and more for his commitment.

Northwestern will lean on hometown advantage as Evanston is less than an hour away from Riordan's high school in Hinsdale.

"It feels great," Riordan said about his offer. "It's very close to home and I've been to a ton of Northwestern games growing up. It's just a great feeling."

