The future looks spectacular for Northwestern football, even if the present season has been a bit underwhelming.

The Northwestern athletic department on Wednesday unveiled the design plans for the new Ryan Field on Wednesday.

The stadium will cost approximately $800 million to build and be funded entirely by private donations, including a previously announced gift of $480 million gift from the Patrick and Shirley Ryan Family.

The new stadium will seat 35,000 fans, about 12,000 fewer than the current Ryan Field, which was built in 1926. Northwestern did not disclose a targeted opening date.

The Wildcats, who have lost three games in a row, face No. 11 Penn State on Saturday in State College, Pa.

For more on the stadium:

Northwestern press release

New Ryan Field video



