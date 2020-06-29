*** McCarthy officially came in at 6-foot-2 ¾ and weighed in at 190 pounds. That’s a great height measurement for McCarthy, who is hovering right around 6-foot-3. McCarthy weighed in at 197 pounds a few weeks ago, so it’s safe to say he’s somewhere in between 190-197. Like I said, McCarthy has spent some extra time in the weight room this offseason, and size shouldn’t be a concern moving forward.

*** McCarthy had a really strong Day 1 of the event. Other than being up and down on some throws in the red zone, I thought McCarthy was pretty much on point, especially as the night wore on, and he was asked to make more difficult throws. McCarthy displayed his rocket of an arm and flawless mechanics, receiving compliments from camp counselors as well as former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. There did seem to be a bit of a timing issue for all quarterbacks. The receivers were really bad, and they were low on numbers. It’s unfortunate that these guys don’t get to throw to The Opening finalists.