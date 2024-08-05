The questions marks about Notre Dame's starting offensive tackles became even bigger Monday. Notre Dame football announced Monday afternoon that sophomore Charles Jagusah, the projected starter at left tackle for the Irish, is expected to miss the 2024 season after tearing his right pectoralis (pec) muscle in his chest during Saturday's practice. Jagusah’s injury will require surgery before he starts his journey back to competition. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Jagusah started at left tackle in Notre Dame's 40-8 win over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29. He replaced unanimous All-America left tackle Joe Alt in the starting lineup after Alt chose to skip the bowl and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Alt was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the fifth overall pick. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Rivals didn’t like Knapp nearly as much as Baker and Wagner as high school recruits. Knapp, a product of Roswell (Ga.) High, was ranked as the No. 69 offensive tackle and rated as a three-star prospect. But Rudolph made Knapp at priority after being hired at Notre Dame. Rudolph previously recruited Knapp while coaching at Virginia Tech. Knapp started to earn his trust in the winter as an early enrollee by preparing to play either tackle position or center. Two other wildcards could play a role in settling the tackle positions: sophomore Sullivan Absher and freshman Guerby Lambert. Rudolph liked Absher (6-7, 321) enough to slide him into the No. 2 left guard role and compete behind returning starters Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler, who are in an open competition that Absher could enter. Absher was a four-star recruit ranked by Rivals as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the 2023 class coming out of Belmont (N.C.) South Point. Lambert already looks the part as a 6-7, 318-pound June enrollee. But Lambert, who Rivals ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 37 overall in the 2024 class out of West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, should have the steepest hill to climb in terms of learning the playbook due to his summer arrival. Jagusah only played in two games last season — the regular season finale at Stanford in addition to the Sun Bowl. He spent most of the year working on the scout offense as he rounded into playing shape following a February surgery to repair the PCL in his right knee. That injury forced Jagusah to sit out the All-American Bowl and not defend his title as a wrestling state champion for Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman. Rivals ranked Jagusah as the No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 167 overall in the 2023 class. Walk-on defensive back Marty Auer, a senior, also suffered a major injury in Saturday’s practice. He’s also expected to miss the 2024 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, which will require surgery.