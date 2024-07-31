Ready or not, college football season is almost here. And if a reminder was needed, the annual preseason watch lists will provide one ahead of the 2024 season. Inside ND Sports will track all of the preseason watch lists that mention Notre Dame football players and coaches. Keep up with all the watch list mania right here in our Watch List Watch. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Xavier Watts, Benjamin Morrison get Jim Thorpe Award mention (7/31)

Another day, another watch list for Xavier Watts. One day after Notre Dame’s star safety was named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which he won last season, Watts appeared Wednesday on the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award. Watts was joined by Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison on the 42-player list for potential award winners as the best defensive back in college football for the 2024 season. Watts, a 2023 unanimous All-America selection, tied for the FBS lead in interceptions with seven last year. Morrison finished second on Notre Dame’s team with three interceptions last year after recording six in his freshman season in 2022. Morrison started 11 games and played in 12 in 2023 with 31 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss. A Notre Dame player has never won the Jim Thorpe Award, which began in 1986. Air Force safety Trey Taylor won the award last season.

Xavier Watts, Howard Cross III land on Bronko Nagurski Trophy list (7/30)

Xavier Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season. This guaranteed that Notre Dame’s star safety made Tuesday’s list of 75 players on the preseason watch list for the national defensive player of the year award. But another Notre Dame teammate joined Watts on the list: nose tackle Howard Cross III. Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy last season after tying for the FBS lead in interceptions with seven. The 2023 unanimous All-American also totaled 52 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble returned for a touchdown. Cross finished second on Notre Dame’s team in tackles last season with 66. Those included a pair of sacks and seven tackles for loss. Cross also forced two fumbles. Watts became the second Notre Dame player to win the Nagurski Trophy, which was first awarded in 1993. Manti Te’o first won the award out of Notre Dame in 2012.

Howard Cross III, Rylie Mills get nod on Outland Trophy list (7/30)

For the first time since 2014, Notre Dame football doesn't have an offensive lineman on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy. But the Irish are represented by a pair of Irish defensive linemen: Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills. The Outland Trophy, which was created in 1946, recognizes the top interior lineman in college football. The current rules dictate that centers, guards and tackles on the offensive line and tackles on the defensive line are the only players eligible to win the award. Ends on the defensive line are excluded. Cross and Mills made the 75-player watch list Tuesday following the best seasons of their college careers. Cross earned multiple second team honors on All-America lists. Mills tallied 47 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two recovered fumbles while primarily playing defensive tackle alongside Cross at nose tackle. Former Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt was a finalist for the Outland Trophy last season, but it was given to Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Three Notre Dame players have previously won the award: George Connor (1946), Bill Fischer (1948) and Ross Browner (1976).

QB Riley Leonard makes Maxwell Award watch list (7/29)

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard made his second appearance on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Riley Leonard made the preseason Maxwell Award watch list last year as a member of Duke's football program. He found himself on the list again Monday representing Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 season. Leonard, who completed an undergraduate transfer this past winter, was one of 80 names to make the watch list for the annual award given to the most outstanding college football player. Leonard's 2023 season was limited by multiple injuries, which started to pile up in a 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Sept. 30. Leonard finished the season with 1,102 passing yards and three passing touchdowns by completing 95 of his 165 attempts (57.6%). Leonard also rushed for 352 yards and four touchdowns on 58 carries. He made the 2023 preseason list following a breakout 2022 season in which he completed 63.8% of his passes (250-of-392) for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed 124 times for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Maxwell Award, which was founded in 1937, has been won by a Notre Dame player seven times: Leon Hart (1949), Johnny Lattner (1952 and 1953), Jim Lynch (1966), Ross Browner (1977), Brady Quinn (2006) and Manti Te'o (2012). Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the award last season.

Head coach Marcus Freeman named to Dodd Trophy list (7/8)