Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2024 WR Cam Williams to break down his commitment to Notre Dame. Williams discusses how it feels to be an Irish commit, his reasons for picking Notre Dame, recruits he connected with and more. Williams is currently ranked as the No. 11 WR and No. 104 overall player in the 2024 class. He joins a 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class that is currently ranked No. 1 overall.