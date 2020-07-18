Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea dished out a pair of new offers in the 2022 class on Friday. He extended the good news to Omaha (Neb.) Burke's Devon Jackson and Evanston (Ill.) High's Sebastian Cheeks, a pair of prospects who could be forces off the edge for the Irish at the vyper position. Cheeks had two conversations with Lea on Friday and earned the scholarship offer, which excited him.

Evanston (Ill.) High's Sebastian Cheeks added an offer from Notre Dame on Friday. (Rivals.com)

"[Coach Lea] told me why he believed I had the ability to make a difference and how I could develop wearing the gold helmet," Cheeks told BlueandGold.com. "He told me how they prepare me not only on the field but off as a young man and how they believe I fit their program. Notre Dame joined Boston College, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Northwestern, Syracuse and Wisconsin on his offer sheet. "They're another school I have pretty good interest in," Cheeks said of Notre Dame. "It's a historical program. They're one of those programs that can help you not only on the field but off of it." Jackson has not had the opportunity to meet the coaching staff in person, while Cheeks has. He visited Notre Dame for a home game last November.