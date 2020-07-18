Notre Dame Offers Rising 2022 OLB From Chicagoland
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea dished out a pair of new offers in the 2022 class on Friday.
He extended the good news to Omaha (Neb.) Burke's Devon Jackson and Evanston (Ill.) High's Sebastian Cheeks, a pair of prospects who could be forces off the edge for the Irish at the vyper position.
Cheeks had two conversations with Lea on Friday and earned the scholarship offer, which excited him.
"[Coach Lea] told me why he believed I had the ability to make a difference and how I could develop wearing the gold helmet," Cheeks told BlueandGold.com. "He told me how they prepare me not only on the field but off as a young man and how they believe I fit their program.
Notre Dame joined Boston College, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Michigan, Northwestern, Syracuse and Wisconsin on his offer sheet.
"They're another school I have pretty good interest in," Cheeks said of Notre Dame. "It's a historical program. They're one of those programs that can help you not only on the field but off of it."
Jackson has not had the opportunity to meet the coaching staff in person, while Cheeks has. He visited Notre Dame for a home game last November.
"It was a great atmosphere," he said. "It felt like an at-home atmosphere for sure."
A few of Cheeks' scholarship offers have come during the pandemic, a time that he's been continuing to work hard during.
"It's been a little bit difficult, obviously, but I'm finding resources and staying safe, which is the most important thing," he said. "I have the right resources and people to help me to keep from slacking."
Rivals lists Cheeks as an outside linebacker, but he's also a talented running back and is getting looks from colleges there as well. Cheeks seems open to playing on either side of the ball.
"Wherever I play, I feel I can make an impact on either side," he said. "I'm going to be playing mostly running back this year because that's what the teams need, but I'm comfortable playing both outside linebacker or running back."
