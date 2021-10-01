Notre Dame visitor preview: Irish to roll out red carpet for elite recruits

It was an eyebrow-raiser when Downey (Calif.) Warren class of 2023 quarterback Nico Iamaleava visited Notre Dame when the Irish hosted Purdue a couple weeks ago. That doesn’t compare to the surprise that Notre Dame is hosting Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More class of 2022 five-star quarterback Walker Howard this weekend.

The nation’s No. 26 player and No. 2 pro-styler passer has had this visit in the works for a while, but it didn’t become public until BlueandGold.com broke the news Thursday afternoon.

Walker has been committed to LSU since June of 2020 and is the leader of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class. He shouldn’t be considered for flip watch any time soon, but he wouldn’t be visiting Notre Dame this weekend if there wasn’t at least an inch of interest.