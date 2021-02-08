Notre Dame Wide Receiver Micah Jones Enters Transfer Portal
One of Notre Dame’s backup receivers is in the NCAA transfer portal.
Micah Jones has put his name in the portal and intends to finish his career elsewhere, Rivals reported. Jones was introduced with the seniors before Notre Dame’s final 2020 home game and will be a graduate transfer upon finishing his degree in May. He confirmed the news on social media.
"I had a great time at Notre Dame and will cherish the memories I have made," Jones wrote in a statement.
The 6-4, 219-pound Jones did not catch a pass in three seasons with the Irish. He appeared in the Dec. 5 Senior Day win over Syracuse and saw action in four games in 2019. He redshirted the 2018 season as a freshman.
Jones was a four-star recruit and the No. 192 overall player in the 2018 class out of Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township High School. Rivals ranked him as the No. 2 player in Illinois in his class. He committed to Notre Dame in February 2017 over offers from Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan State, Iowa, Ole Miss and Nebraska. The Notre Dame staff offered him after the 2016 Irish Invasion camp.
Jones has three years left to play after the NCAA granted all 2020 players an extra year of eligibility. He’s the 13th Notre Dame player to explore his transfer options since the season ended, though safety Houston Griffith chose to return to the program. Excluding Griffith, he’s the ninth member of the Irish’s 2018 class to enter the portal. All nine are expected to leave as graduate transfers.
Notre Dame’s receiver room lost its top two pass-catchers from 2020 in fifth-year seniors Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek. The Irish signed three receivers in 2021: four-star Lorenzo Styles Jr., four-star Deion Colzie and four-star Jayden Thomas. Their leading returning wide receiver from last season is fifth-year senior slot man Avery Davis, who had 24 catches for 322 yards.
