OC Blaszynski commits to Indy State

Lemont (Ill.) senior offensive center recruit Jacek Blaszynski (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) had a strong summer camp showing and was able to add several new scholarship offers and recruiting attention. Blaszynski was able to make a recent unofficial visit to Indiana State and gave the Sycamores his verbal commitment. Blaszynski discusses his commitment to Indiana State in this latest recruiting update.

"I went to Indiana State a few weeks ago for a campus visit and it just felt like home," Blaszynski said. "I just loved the coaches, the campus and everything that Indiana State has to offer so I committed."

Blaszynski broke down some of they key factors in his decision to commit to Indiana State.

"I definitely wanted to go to college and stay closer to home along with play for a strong football program. Indiana State is a very strong football program that plays in a great conference (Missouri Valley Conference), plus my family and friends will be able to come out and see me play in college and still be pretty close to home. Several of the conference opponents for Indiana State are also close to home so my family will get to see a lot of the games in person. I just had a really good visit to Indiana State and came away feeling like I had found my school to call home. Indiana State recruited me to play center but I'm also more than willing to play anywhere on the offensive line if they need me."

Which other schools did Blaszynski look into before committing to Indiana State?

"My Top 3 schools came down to Indiana State, Bucknell and also Columbia. I visited Bucknell back last March in person and I really liked it. I wasn't able to get out to visit Columbia but besides the distance from home the overall financial cost at Columbia was also a consideration. In the end, I just wanted to play close to home and Indiana State just has everything I was looking for in a school."

The timing for Blaszynski to make his college decision also worked out for him this summer.

"I was always hoping I would have the college offers and options to make an early decision and it just worked out for me with Indiana State. My family is very excited for me and I can now just focus on my team and getting ready for my senior season. The hardest part of the recruiting process was just turning away other offers and opportunities from other schools. I was able to build up a good relationship with the other coaches and saying not to them was hard."

Jacek Blaszynski is verbally committed to Indiana State.

