Offensive lineman Jimmy Liston commits to Purdue

Just a few days after being offered by Purdue during the weekend, Chicagoland offensive lineman Jimmy Liston committed to the Boilermakers on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder from Fenwick High School was recruited to play center and chose Purdue over offers from Penn State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and many others.

His father, Brian Liston, was an offensive lineman at Purdue in the early '80s.

Purdue recruited Jimmy Liston to play center.

"I think I'm pretty knowledgeable about the position," he said prior to committing. "I've started all four years as a center so I have a lot of experience, 30-plus starts under my belt at the high school level at Fenwick. I've had a lot of great mentors over the years educate me about the position: Jack Allen, who was an All-American at Michigan State, and obviously my dad, who played center at Purdue."

Liston is Purdue's fifth offensive line commitment as part of a 2022 recruiting class that now stands at 16 members.