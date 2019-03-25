Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior offensive guard recruit Jalen Grant (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) was able to add his fourth offer recently from Fordham. Grant, who took part in Saturday's United Stars showcase event in Northbrook recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"My latest offer is from Fordham," Grant said. "I have offers now from Illinois State, SIU, EIU and now Fordham."

Grant also was impressive at Saturday's United Stars showcase event on Saturday in Northbrook.

"I had fun at the showcase on Saturday. It was good to get a chance to go against some kids who aren't from the area and the competition level was pretty good. I had a lot of good reps. I lost a few but won most of them and overall it was a good experience."

Grant filled us in on this thoughts of adding his latest offer from Fordham.

"I'm definitely starting to look more into Fordham. I know that they are located in New York City and that it's also a strong school academically. It's my first offer from outside of the state and that's pretty exciting. I'm definitely interest in seeing schools away from home and getting to experience some new places."

So who else has started to show more recruiting interest in Grant?

"Northern Illinois and also Eastern Michigan have been in touch lately and they seem to be more interested in me. .I'm also planning to be very busy this summer and go to some camps so that I can show the coaches my skills in person. Hopefully I'll be able to draw more recruiting looks this spring and summer."

Grant in the meantime is back to work this spring.

"Lately I'm just staying busy, working out along with focusing on my grades and my academics. I'm working out and lifting with my team in the mornings, then I also work out on my own after school."

