EdgyTim - OG Hoeh is now Orange

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West senior three star ranked offensive guard recruit Wes Hoeh (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) decided to end his college recruiting process today and gave Syracuse his verbal commitment. Hoeh discusses his decision here. .

"I was ready to make my decision so I called up the Syracuse coaches and gave them my commitment," Hoeh said. "The timing for me was right. I know everyone has been committing earlier and earlier because of COVID, but I've been able to visit the school and really learned a lot about them. I'm just very comfortable and excited about my decision."

Hoeh pointed towards several factors that led him to committing to the Orangemen.

"Syracuse really has everything I was looking for in a school. It's a big time football program playing in a great conference in the ACC,. They have a great campus and facilities and educationally it's an excellent school that offers a great education. Playing in the ACC and playing for a Power 5 school was also a big factor. I considered several different schools like Navy, Air Force along with a few Ivy League programs. They all have a lot to offer and they are all great schools that are hard to pass on. Syracuse to me just offers the best of everything and really made a very hard decision easier to make."'

So positionally where does Syracuse see him playing?

"I really think it's pretty open to be honest. I feel like I can play every position on the offensive line and I'm just excited to get a chance to play. I'll play anywhere the coaches at Syracuse feel I can help the team out and make the most impact."

Hoeh is thrilled to now put his recruiting process behind him this summer.

"I think the hardest part of the recruiting process was just getting down to making a final decision. I had to make some phone calls to the coaches at other schools and those calls are not easy to make. I'm just excited to move on and enjoy my senior season with my guys on the team and not worry about recruiting at all."

