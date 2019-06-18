New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic senior three star ranked offensive guard recruit Jake Renfro (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) was hoping to make his college decision known in July, yet after his weekend official visit Renfro tonight decided to end his recruiting process and gave the Cincinnati Bearcats his verbal commitment. Renfro discusses his decision here.

"My official visit this past weekend had a lot to do with my decision to commit to Cincinnati," Renfro said. "I just had a great visit and it just felt like home to me. Everything is just a great fit for me there and I talked it over with my family tonight and called the coaches and committed."

Renfro, who had narrowed down his favorite schools to Cincinnati and Northern Illinois gave the in-state Huskies a lot of consideration but felt that Cincinnati was the best fit for him.

"I was at NIU 5 different times and I was able to get to know the coaches and the players pretty well. NIU was nothing but amazing to me and I was able to learn everything I needed to know about NIU. I just feel like Cincinnati is the best overall fit for me and I feel great about my decision. My family is also totally on board with my decision and they feel that I made the best decision for myself."

Renfro, who had originally pointed towards July 15th as a decision day felt like the time was right to push ahead his college decision.

"The coaches from both Cincinnati and NIU had been patient with me but they also made it known that they had other kids willing to commit right away of I decided to not make a decision sooner rather than later. I came back from my Cincinnati visit and I already knew in my mind that I was ready to commit so I did tonight."

Renfro might not be staying home for college but was able to connect with a growing Cincinnati roster filled with Chicagoland names.

"I knew that some of the kids on the team were from Chicagoland but during the visit it was great to connect with so many kids from here. I'm excited to get to know new teammates from away from home, but it's also great to see some familiar names on my new team as well."

Renfro is also thrilled to have his recruiting process completed.

"It's been a crazy process for me but it's also been fun. I'm just excited to be committed to Cincinnati and I can just focus on my team and my upcoming season."

Jake Renfro is verbally committed to Cincinnati