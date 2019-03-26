New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic junior offensive guard recruit Jake Renfro (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) takes a few minutes and recaps his latest recruiting news in this latest update.

"We don't start our spring break until the end of April," Renfro said. "I'm planning on making a few upcoming college visits. I've also been in contact with some new schools so recruiting is still going well."

Renfro filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm planning to make a visit to Purdue tomorrow (Tuesday). I'm also going to make a visit sometime soon to Eastern Kentucky. The coaches at Eastern Kentucky said that they are very interested in me and that they will offer me but want to see me on campus."

Renfro also has been in touch with some new schools this spring.

"I've been talking with the coaches at Northwestern, West Virginia, Kansas State and also Oklahoma and Wyoming. I just started talking with the coach at West Virginia and they are talking about coming out to see me in school this spring. Northwestern and Kansas State will be in school this spring for sure. I'm also hoping that Oklahoma and Wyoming will also be in school this spring."

Renfro is also considering taking a few college visits over his spring break.

"Besides visiting Purdue tomorrow I don't have anything else set up just yet. I'm considering visiting Temple and also Yale on break but I'm still working all of that out."

Jake Renfro has multiple scholarship offers.