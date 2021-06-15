OG Schnoor adds his first offer

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Prairie Ridge 2022 offensive guard recruit Jack Schnoor (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) was able to add his first scholarship offer recently after a strong camp performance at (D2) McKendree University. Schnoor checks in and recaps his recent college camps, his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I camped at McKendree a few weeks ago and they offered me a scholarship," Schnoor said. I thought I had a pretty good camp and the coaches from McKendree really liked my game and offered me my first scholarship which is pretty exciting."

Schnoor filled us in on his initial impressions from his camp experience and adding his first offer from McKendree University.

"They had a lot of kids at the McKendree camp and they had really good overall competition. I had a chance to look around a bit and see the campus a bit and everything was nice. McKendree is a good school and I also liked the coaches at McKendree."

Does Schnoor have any additional summer camps plans?

"I've camped so far this summer at both McKendree and also NIU for it's Big Dog linemen camp. The NIU camp was super hot that day but I thought I had a good performance and I was able to get a lot of reps and work. I spoke with the NIU assistant coaches after the camp along with some D2 schools who worked that camp and they gave me some good feedback. I'm going to camp at St. Thomas in Minnesota on June 18th. I'm also going to Illinois State for a camp on June 26th."

Schnoor is also excited to get back to work with his Wolves teammates this summer.

"We played a lot of underclassmen in the spring and we will be back stronger this fall. We are lifting as a team right now and we report back for team camp in early July."

