Canton (Ill.) senior offensive guard recruit Micah Barnhart (6-foot-4 265 pounds) has been extremely active this summer on the college camp circuit. Barnhart, who took part in the Illinois State linemen camp on Tuesday and came away with one of the highest camp awards recaps his summer travels and more in this update.

"I've been just staying busy and hitting as many college camps as I can," Barnhart said. "I was named the winner of the Battle Bird camp award at Illinois State on Tuesday for being one of the top linemen."

Barnhart came away from his latest two college camps feeling good about his overall performances.

"My last two camps at NIU and Illinois State I thought went really well. The coaches at NIU said I had a really strong linemen camp and Coach A (Dan Agpalsa NIU offensive line coach) said he will call me later this week and let me know where I stand with NIU. Illinois State also said they would be in touch with me soon and I'm hoping that means an offer."

Barnhart also was able to add a recent PWO offer from Wyoming..

"The coaches at Wyoming offered me a preferred walk on spot. I just love it out in Wyoming and it was just a super cool place. It's an interesting option for me and I'm still considering Wyoming. My goal is to earn a full scholarship from Wyoming and the coaches have said that's still a real possibility."

Barnhart is now focused on his upcoming senior season.

"I've been to 8 different camps this summer and IO'm pretty sure I'm done with the college camps. Our team camp is already going and I want to make sure I'm not missing any team camps and events. A lot of the college coaches who are recruiting me want to see some of my early senior season video so they can re-evaluate me. Wyoming, NIU, Illinois State, Southeast Missouri State and several others all want to see my early senior video."