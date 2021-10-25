OL Birsa is making the rounds
Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy (9-0) junior offensive guard prospect Anthony Birsa (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) is having an impressive breakout season this fall for the top ranked Hilltoppers. Birsa has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news