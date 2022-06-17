OL Blaszynski adds camp offers

Lemont (Ill.) senior offensive center recruit Jacek Blaszynski (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) has been highly impressive this summer taking part of various college one day camps. Blaszynski has added a handful of new scholarship offers and breaks down his latest recruiting news in this update.

"The college camps have been going pretty well for me this summer," Blaszynski said. "I've been able to add some new scholarship offers along with getting to meet new coaches. I've also been able to work on my game and also work with some great coaches."

Blaszynski broke down some of his recent college camp performances.

"I have been to camps so far at Lake Forest College and also the UIndy mega camp. The UIndy mega camp was my best camp so far and I was able to add new offers from McKendree (D2), Butler and also Valparaiso. UIndy was a bigger camp with a lot of kids but they also had a ton of college coaches at that camp. Overall I felt that it was a good camp at UIndy and I enjoyed just going out and competing."

"The Lake Forest College camp was also another good camp for me. I was able to add a new offer from Indiana State and Valpo was able to see me again in person. The Lake Forest College camp had less kids but it was also really well run and organized. I was able to get in a lot of work and took a ton of reps in one on ones. Indiana State saw me at the Lake Forest College camp and I gotI know that Indiana State is a call on Monday morning and that's when Indiana State offered me. I know that Indiana State is pretty close to home. One of my coaches at school Graham Pocic played for Indiana State head coach (Curt) Mallory when he was at Illinois so we have a nice Lemont connection there. I'm looking at going out to visit Indiana State towards the end of July for a visit"

Does Blaszynski have any additional college camp plans or visits for the remainder of the summer?

"I went to Iowa on Tuesday and in July I'm looking at going to visit and camp at Harvard and Yale, and I'm also going to visit Columbia and I have an offer from them already."

Look for Blaszynski to also focus on preparing for his upcoming senior season.

"We started our team camp on June 1st and it's been a lot of conditioning and lifting plus speed work. We will get a break in early July then we will go back to pads for practice."

Jacek Blaszynski has multiple scholarship offers.

