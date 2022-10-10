Yorkville (Ill.) junior offensive guard prospect Logan Brasfield (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is a key part of an impressive Foxes offensive line this season as Yorkville (6-1) has already locked up an IHSA state playoff spot this season. Brasfield checks in and breaks down his recent game day visits and latest recruiting news update.

"Overall the season has been going pretty well," Brasfield said. "We are looking to win our last two games and hopefully get a high seed for the state playoffs."

Brasfield also made a Saturday game day visit to nearby Northern Illinois University. .

"I went to NIU on Saturday for the homecoming game against Toledo and it was a pretty good visit. Outside of them losing the game it was a great visit and a cool game day atmosphere. We checked in when we got to NIU then we took a tour of the football facilities. We also learned more about the academic side at NIU. It was my first visit to NIU as a recruit and what stood out to me was that they had one of the highest team grad point averages in the nation last season. The NIU coaches said they want me to stay in contact with them. The NIU wide receiver coach (Joseph Hawkins)came out and watched one of my games already this season and they really like my game film so far this season."

Brasfield also made a recent game day visit to Minnesota.

"I made an early season game day visit to Minnesota and I also really enjoyed that visit and that experience. It was my first visit ever to Minnesota and they facilities and really everything at Minnesota seemed like it was all brand new. The weight rooms and workout facilities are amazing and they just seem to have everything you'd want. I was able to talk with Minnesota offensive line coach (Brian) Callahan who recruits my area. He gave me a few tips about my game this season and wants me to stay in touch with him this season. The game day experience at Minnesota was also a lot of fun and they had a great crowd that was really loud."

Does Brasfield have any additional game day visits planned?

""I'm planning to make a game day visit to Akron next week. In tow weeks I'm planning to visit Miami of Ohio and later this season I'll go check out Ball State. I'm been in touch with the coaches from those schools and getting follows from them and several other coaches."

So how has his game overall improve this season compared to a year ago?

"I'm much stronger this season compared to last year. I'm able to just dominate the opposing defensive linemen across from me better this year. I'm just playing much more aggressive this year and I'm definitely much more confident in my game. I'm much less nervous and I just go out and play hard now and focus on my job."