Oak Park (IL) Fenwick senior offensive tackle recruit Sean Carpenter (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process and gave Valparaiso his verbal commitment. Carpenter discusses his decision and more here.

"I ended up making three separate visit to Valpo and every time I visited it felt more and more like a perfect fit for me," Carpenter said. "I looked at all of my options and in the end I wanted to go to Valpo so I committed."

Carpenter broke down his decision to commit to Valparaiso University.

"Valpo just has great coaches, and I also just really like the campus and everything that they have to offer. I just feel a great connection with the coaching staff and I just have a great feeling about the football program and the direction they are headed. Valpo is just the right fit and the right place for me. I can see the progress that the new coaches have already made with the football program."

So who else did Carpenter consider before making his college decision?

"I looked hard at schools like Northern Michigan, NIU along with Wisconsin Eau Claire and the University of Dubuque. They all have good things to offer but I just never had the same connection that I have with Valparaiso."

Carpenter is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"I'm glad it's over but it's also a bit bittersweet. The recruiting process was fun but at the same time it's also a relief. Everyone is also excited about my decision."

Sean Carpenter is verbally committed to Valparaiso University.