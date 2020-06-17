EdgyTim - OL Chinlund is one to watch

David Chinlund WHS OL/DL 6’6” 250lbs. 1st time playing football his JR year 2019, going to be a beast in 2020. Elite JR. hockey forward, looking to make waves in football, potential D1 project. Pulled 565 beltless deadlift! @EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB @OLINEPRIDE @nwh_JoePrepZone pic.twitter.com/jRhmUiqGQW

Woodstock (Ill.) senior offensive tackle prospect David Chinlund (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) saw limited playing time last season for the Streaks and head coach Mike Brasile, yet Chinlund no question is a late bloomer to watch out for this coming season. Chinlund, who made the transition from youth hockey player to football last season discusses his sport change and more here.

"I have been playing hockey and on skates since I was 3 years old," Chimlund said. "I was always going to after school weight lifting sessions and Coach Brasile talked me into coming out for football last season. I was playing both hockey and football last year but now my focus is 100 percent on football."

Chinlund, who is also a strong student in the class room showed lots of potential early in hockey but that changed once he began to grow.

"Back when I was in 6th to 8th grade I was told that I showed a lot of potential in hockey, but over the last three years when I started added more weight and adding more muscle I basically just physically outgrew the sport. That's when I started looking into and considering football more and more."

Chinlund reflected back at his first game ever on the football field last fall.

"Last season I played some defensive line and I was a little bit nervous. The scrimmage game we had the week before the first game really helped me out and I was able to get more comfortable. In that first game I think I just reverted to my mindset back when I played hockey and I was able to find my way."

Chinlund focused on his overall game this off-season and discussed his goals for this coming season.

"I've been working on just getting out of my stance and having better balance and leverage. Last year I would pop straight up and that needed to change. My focus now is staying low and I also just want to play with a lot more confidence. My main goal is to play both ways this season."



