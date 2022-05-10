OL Chris Terek excited about Iowa offer

Last summer, Class of 2023 offensive lineman Chris Terek turned in an impressive performance at Iowa's camp, but left town with a homework assignment, which was to reshape his body during his junior year.

"Iowa was the only camp I went to last year," said Terek. "I dominated and their only concern was my weight. I was 352 pounds then and I now weigh 295. They told me what I needed to change and I did that."

On Tuesday, Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett stopped by Glenbard West High School in suburban Chicago and officially offered Terek after tracking his progress this past year.

"Coach Barnett came in this morning to watch me work out," Terek said. "I called him afterwards and he offered me. I was so pumped. I have always loved Iowa. I have been there three times to visit and I've loved it every time. I can’t wait to get back up there."

That will come on June 24 when Terek is scheduled to make an official visit with the Hawkeyes, who project the three-star prospect at guard.

"They kept their promise from almost a year ago," said Terek. "The Iowa zone scheme is something I see myself excelling in. Coach Barnett, and the rest of the staff there, is awesome."

Currently, Terek holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Duke, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Air Force, Western Michigan, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Miami-OH, Kent State, Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Maine, South Dakota, and Southern Illinois.