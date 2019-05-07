Crystal Lake (IL) South junior offensive linemen recruit Dominic Collado (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) has been looking harder at his college offers and option this spring. Collado, who has bene also seeing several college coaches in school this spring checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"I've been just focused on school along with working out and lifting with my team," Collado said. "We've also been seeing more and more college coaches in school over the past few weeks."

Collado filled us in on his latest in school visitors.

"Lately we've seen the coaches from NIU, South Dakota State, Ohio, Kansas State and also Illinois have all been in school lately. Illinois still has interest in me but they also have a new offensive line coach. NIU also is still interested but they also have an entire new staff now in place. The coaches from both Illinois and NIU want to see me at a camp this summer. Iowa State and Ohio also made visits and we've been seeing a lot of FCS schools including Illinois State and Holy Cross."

Collado also has a return visit to Western Michigan this coming weekend.

"I've been staying in touch a lot with the coaches at Western Michigan and I'm going to make another visit to see them this Saturday. I visited Western Michigan not too long ago for a spring practice and we've stayed in touch ever since. I'm just looking forward to getting back and learning more about Western Michigan."

Does Collado have any summer camp plans yet?

"I really haven't set up anything just yet. I'm sure I'll get over to one of the North Central College camps."

Dominic Collado has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Fordham and South Dakota State.

