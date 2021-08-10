OL Compere is ready to go

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South junior offensive guard prospect Nate Compere (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) had a strong showing at various camps and showcase events. Compere was also back to work with his teammates on Monday as teams across the State of Illinois began the first official day of practices. Compere recaps his first day of practice and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"The first day of practices went really good," Compere said. "I just really like my team this year and I'm excited to get the season started. It was definitely a different feeling and a new energy today compared to the sporing season. Everyone was just really excited and brought a great mentality. Today was a day that we all definitely needed."

Compere filled us in on his busy summer which included several college camp visits.

"I ended up going to several college camps this summer and overall the college camps ended up being a good experience. I camped at North Central College for all three camps along with Toledo, Northwestern, Miami of Ohio, Kentucky and also Louisville. I missed a few camps just because of the timing. This was the first summer I could go to camps as a recruit because of the COVID year so it was fun and pretty exciting. I was able to get to meet and work with a lot of different college coaches.I was able to learn a lot from the coaches and I also just learned more about the entire camp and recruiting process. I would ay my best camp was at Toledo. The Toledo camp was in shells and I just had a really good camp and talked quite a bit with the coaches at Toledo."

Has Compere stayed in contact with any schools this summer?

"I'm still in touch with Toledo and I've been getting a lot of follows on Twitter since the summer camps. Schools like Iowa and Vanderbilt and a few others have been following me. I really don't have a specific dream school. I grew up always watching Arkansas on TV so when I was a kid I always wanted to play for the Razorbacks."

Compere, who will play again on both sides of the line this season for the Gators discussed what has changed in his overall game now compared to his spring football season.

"I'm going to be way more aggressive in the run game this season compared to the spring. It took me a bit in the spring to get comfortable and get more aggressive and now I'm ready to just go out and get after it starting with the first game. My pass pro has been pretty solid and I worked hard on finishing my blocks and just becoming a better overall linemen."

