OL Cramer has camp plans

Pontiac (Ill.) senior to be offensive linemen prospect Tyson Cramer (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) has continued to grow and develop his overall game this spring. Cramer had a very solid showing at the recently held BG10 Champs mega camp in McCook, Illinois. Cramer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer camp plans and more in this update.

"The BG10 Champs camp was a lot of fun," Cramer said. "They had some Michigan players who served as coaches and it was a good experience to get a chance to get work in and be taught by the coaches at the camp along with the Michigan players."

Cramer filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Augustana, Monmouth along with Yale on a regular basis. Army is another school that has shown interest in me and they want me to come out and camp with them this summer. The feedback from the college coaches has been positive. They like the progress I've made and they all want to see me at a camp this summer."

Cramer also filled us in on his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I'm planning to camp this summer at the Lindenwood mega camp, Northwestern, Iowa, Illinois State and also Army. I'll go to those camps and see how everything goes and I might also add another camp or two later in the summer."

So what will the college coaches see from Cramer this summer that they didn't see from him on his fall season highlight video?

"I worked hard on improving my footwork and also my strength. I've been working with FIST Linemen Camp for some time now and I just feel like I'm just a better overall player now. I've been able to add a good 15-20 pounds from last season and I'm still able to run pretty well. Fundamentally I'm also a much better player now and I'm excited to get out and show everyone what I can do this summer."

Cramer is also looking forward to his upcoming senior season at Pontiac.

"I'm sure I'll end up playing on both sides of the line this season. We should be alright this season and we will get to have a full summer camp with our coach (John Johnson). We bring back 20 seniors this season and we also have a good group of kids at the lower levels who will help us right away."