Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West junior offensive/defensive linemen recruit Jack Anderson (6-foot-3 250 pounds) is getting ready for a huge quarterfinal showdown on Saturday in Class 8A quarterfinals as Anderson and the Hilltoppers travel to Maine South. Anderson checks in and breaks down his season along with making a Sunday Junior Day visit to Northern Illinois University in this latest recruiting update.

"It's been a really fun season for us and it's just really exciting," Anderson said. "It's gojng to be a huge game on Saturday against Maine South, and at this stage of the state playoffs everyone is good including Maine South."

Anderson was able to make a Sunday Junior Day event at Northern Illinois University.

"I was able to get to NIU on Sunday for a Junior Day event. It was a smaller invite only event and they had maybe 20-25 kids total. We had a chance to watch an NIU practice then also getting to see the facilities and the locker room. We also had a lot fo time to talk with the coaches at NIU and overall I just loved the energy that NIU had at it's practice. The coaches at NIU seem like great guys and they also focus pretty hard on academics and talked about the importance they place on academics and earning a college degree at NIU. The NIU coaches reached out to me a few weeks ago and invited me, and this was my first ever trip to NIU. Overall I really enjoyed my visit to NIU and was impressed with what they have to offer."

Has Anderson been in contact with any other schools this season?

"I've been in contact with the co0aches from NIU along with Northwestern and Purdue along with a lot of other Mid American Conference schools including Miami of Ohio, Kent State and some others. West Virginia has reached out along with the coaches from Marshall. Liberty and also Notre Dakota State and several Ivy League schools. I've gotten quite a few game day visit invitations but I wasn't able to make any game day visits. We play our home games on Saturday's and that makes it really hard to schedule anything during the season."

So once his IHSA football season is completed this late fall, what's next for Anderson this off-season?

"I'm going to focus on football training this winter and I want to just get bigger, stronger and also faster."

Jack Anderson has a scholarship offer from UConn.