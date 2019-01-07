Chicago (Ill) Phillips junior defensive tackle recruit Demerick Morris (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) took part in Sunday's HeroH linemen camp at the new Pullman Community Center on the South Side of Chicago and was impressive working on both sides of the line. Morris takes a few minutes and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"HeroH started up a linemen team this year and I've been working with them since," Morris said. "I started working with the defensive linemen and coach (former Michigan State standout DE Demetrius Cooper) Cooper and now that we have our offensive linemen coach (former Illinois and Lemont standout Graham Pocic) I've been working on both sides of the football."

Morris, who indeed played on both sides of the football last season for the Wildcats and head coach Troy McAllister is focused on improving his game this winter.

"I generally have always played on the defensive line but last year I was asked to step in and play on the offensive line. I wanted to work this off season on both sides of the football and jut improve my game. I'll play anywhere on the field as long as I can help my team and I want to just get more work and more experience on both sides of the ball."

Morris also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers now from Toledo, NIU and Kent State. I haven't been able to get out to visit any of those schools just yet but I plan to get out top visit those schools starting in April. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio and they also wanted me to come visit them."

So what will Morris specifically focus on improving in his overall game this winter and off season?

"I've been just focused on getting my hands quicker and just being more explosive off the snap. I also want to just strike harder and also just improve my overall technique. I'm going to keep working with HeroH this winter and spring along with lifting at school with my team."

Morris is also excited to get back on the field next season with his Wildcat teammates.

"We didn't finish the season the way we expected last season. We will graduate some great players but we also have a ton of younger guys who are really strong players. I'm really excited about our chances next season and I'm really excited about our team."

Demerick Morris has offers from Toledo, NIU and Kent State.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today