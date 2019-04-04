Burlington (Ill.) Central junior OL/DL prospect Matt Muetterties (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) has seen his recruiting stock begin to take off this spring. Muetterties made a recent visit to Northern Illinois University and Muetterties recaps his recent NIU visit and more in this recruiting news update.

"My recruiting has definitely picked up," Muetterties said. "NIU has been in contact and invited me out to visit so I went and visited NIU on Saturday."

Muetterties filled us in on his first impression from Northern Illinois University last Saturday.

"The visit to NIU went well. I really like the school and my older sister already goes to NIU so my family is already familiar with the school. I was able to see the football facilities along with the stadium and it's just really nice. I really liked the football facilities, locker rooms and meeting rooms at NIU. NIU has a great weight room and workout facilities and I also really liked the coaches at NIU. The NIU coaches said they liked what they saw from me on video and they also invited me to come back this summer to the Big Dawg linemen camp. The NIU coaches also said that they would be back in school to watch a workout soon."

Muetterties has also been in contact with a handful of new schools including one Big Ten program.

"Iowa has been in touch with me over the past week or so. I'm planning to head out to visit Iowa this Saturday and it will be my first visit ever to Iowa. I've also been in touch with the coaches at Winona State, Indianapolis and several other schools over the past few weeks."

So have the college coaches determined which position they like Muetterties to play?

"The feedback from the college coaches so far seems mixed. Some of the coaches like me on the offensive line and others have mentioned the defensive line. Some of the coaches have said they want to see me workout and in a camp before they determine a position for me."