Arlington Heights (Ill.) St. Viator junior defensive end prospect Jeremiah Pittman (6-foot-2, 255 pounds) was one of several top in state recruits who took part in the annual EDGYTIM Showcase powered by EFT Football on Monday. Pittman, who was a consensus Top Performer recaps his latest recruiting and more in this recruiting update.

"Overall I had a lot of fun at the (EDGYTIM/EFT) Showcase," Pittman said. "The one on ones are the most enjoyable part of the camp. I also just liked the overall competition level at the camp and I was able to get a lot of reps against some really strong players."

Pittman, who also runs track at St. Viator filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with a lot of different schools over the last few months. I've been in touch with Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State, North Dakota State along with a few others. I visited Notre Dame last October with my team but outside of that I haven't been able to make any campus visits just yet."

Pittman, who is a strong student in the classroom reflected back on his 2019 season and discussed which part of his game he feels improved the most last fall.

"Last season I was able to get my pass rush much better, especially when I compared it to the previous year. I remember last year at this time I went to your showcase and I was just lost against all of those top players. I worked this past off season with Kerry Neal at EFT who's now at Win Performance and I'm working with Coach Neal again this winter and I'm just trying to get my pass rush even better for next season."

So what part of his game is Pittman looking to improve this off season?

"I'm definitely working hard to add more strength and good size. I also want to use my hands better along with just improving my get off."

So what lessons was Pittman able to learn from St. Viator's outgoing senior class and carry forward into his senior season?

"The senior leaders took ahold of recovering and bouncing back after a loss or just any adversity. The season last year didn't go the way we wanted but the seniors made sure we stuck together and provided great leadership."

