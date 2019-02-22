Minooka (Ill.) junior OL/DL prospect Jake Shipla (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) was named as an all conference and all area performer last season for the Minooka Indians and head coach John Belskis. Shipla, who just wrapped up his wrestling season is back and focused on his 2019 season. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2020 here.

"Wrestling season didn't end the way I wanted it to end but overall I had a good season (37-9 record)," Shipla said. "I'm back at Rudy's (Gym) now and will be focused on getting ready for football season the rest of the spring and summer."

Shipla, who played on both sides of the football in 2018 for the Indians is also planning to play both ways again in 2019.

"I've been playing both ways since I was a little kid and I'm preparing to play both ways again. I like playing defense but I'm also open when it comes to an eventual position in college."

So what has Shipla been working on to improve his overall game this winter.

"I'm working on getting faster along with adding more strength. On defense I feel that I can read the play pretty well and I also have some explosiveness. On offense I know my job and my responsibility and I just do my job. The goal for me this off-season is to just get better at everything."

Does Shipla have a dream school?

"I've been a Florida fan since I was a little kid. I have an aunt who lives in Florida and I just have always rooted for the Gators. I also have become a big fan of Northwestern. They have a great school and football program plus it's also close to home."

Shipla is also excited for his 2019 senior season.

"I think everyone is fired up for this coming season. We bring back a lot of kids with experience from last season. I would say this year we need more leaders and leaders who can make plays. I need to step up and be a better leader for my team and everyone else feels the same way I do."