Oswego (Ill.) East junior offensive tackle prospect Alex Wollschlaeger (6-foot-6 250 pounds) was able to make some recent college visits. Wollschlaeger, who plays on both sides of the football for the Wolves and head coach Tyson LeBlanc checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news here.

"I was able to get out and make some recent college visits," Wollschlaeger said. "I was able to get out to visit South Dakota State and I also made another visit to Western Michigan."

Wollschlaeger recapped his recent visit to both South Dakota State and Western Michigan.

"I visited South Dakota State last Friday and Saturday. The visit overall went really well. I was able to watch a spring practice along with learning more about the school and the football program at SDSU. SDSU has really nice facilities and the stadium. I also loved getting to watch the team practice and just seeing how the team works with the coaches. I also was able to spend some time talking with the coaches at SDSU including both the offensive and defensive line coaches. The coaches at SDSU said that they would be back in school to see me soon and overall I really enjoyed my visit to SDSU."

"I've been to Western Michigan a few tines already and this was I think my second or third visit. I was able to see all the facilities and also watch a spring practice. I really like Western Michigan along with the coaches. The coaches also are telling me that they will be back in school in a few weeks to watch a workout. Western Michigan also said that they want to see me in a camp this summer."

Wollschlaeger also filled us in on which schools have been showing him recruiting attention so far this spring.

"Besides Western Michigan and South Dakota State I've also been in contact with the coaches from Harvard, Holy Cross, Yale, Brown and several other Ivy League schools. West Point has also called me. I've been able to also visit Harvard and Holy Cross back in February."

So what has Wollschlaeger been focused on improving this off-season?

"I've been working hard in the weight room and I'm also working hard on improving my overall speed. I have been focused on adding more weight and strength and I went from 215 pounds last year to 250 pounds now. Lifting has really helped along with just changing my diet."

So does Wollschlaeger have any additional visits in mind?

"I'm looking at getting out to visit Southern Illinois soon for a visit. ."